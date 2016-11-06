35°
DUNDATHU FIRE: 'Leaving is the safest option for survival'

Eliza Wheeler
| 6th Nov 2016 12:41 PM

Local Real Estate

LATEST 1.20PM:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents in the vicinity of Dundathu (north east of Maryborough) to enact their bushfire plan.

At 12.30pm a large bushfire was located in the vicinity of Dundathu Road and Starview Road, Dundathu.

Nine fire crews and a helicopter are currently battling the fast moving fire. 

Crews are describing the blaze as large and fast moving in a southerly direction and is expected to impact the areas of Dundathu Road and Starview Road, Dundathu.

This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it.

Spot fires may occur ahead of the fire front and embers are also being thrown from the fire.

The fire is expected to impact on the Dundathu community and there is a chance that some property may be lost.

Residents near Dundathu can expect power, water and mobile phone supplies may be lost in the area over the next several hours.

It will be very hot and windy and as the fire approaches it may become increasingly difficult to see, hear or breathe.

Residents are being strongly advised to leave now if their plan is to do so or if they don't have a plan.

Leaving is the safest option for survival.

Well prepared and defended homes can offer safety during the fire and may be defendable.

Currently, six fire crews are working to contain the blaze with a further five en route, but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.

EARLIER:

NINE fire crews and a helicopter  are on the scene of a fire on the corner of Dundathu Rd and Prawle Rd in Dundathu.

Urban and rural fire crews are on the scene and emergency services have closed off public access to Prawle Rd.

 

The Queensland Rural Fire Service has uploaded a notification on their website about the ongoing incident.

QRFS reports there is "no immediate threat" at this stage.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11.19am on Sunday.

Across the Wide Bay region, the fire danger rating is expected to remain 'very high' until at least Wednesday.

Topics:  dundathu emergency fire qfes qrfs

Nine crews and a helicopter are battling the blaze in Dundathu

Local Partners

