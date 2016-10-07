BREAKING: Crews battle fire near Fraser Coast school

A SUSPICIOUS fire has broken out in dense bushland between Bryant St and Boys Ave in Maryborough.

Three rural fire crews are on the scene, battling the 200m X 200m fire behind Aldridge State High School.

The fire was reported about 10.10am on Friday, and there is currently no threat to property.

Police are helping fire fighters investigate the cause of the blaze.

A Maryborough police spokesman told the Chronicle fire fighters had reportedly spotted two people near the scene.

"They have approached them and have asked for police assistance," the spokesman said.

"It appears those persons have left the scene."

No roads have been closed in relation to the fire.

