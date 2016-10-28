BREAKING NEWS: Motorist dies in crash near Torbanlea

UPDATE 5.20PM: IT IS believed two people were involved in the single-vehicle crash that killed one person on Friday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene on Old Toogoom Rd at 3.41pm.

RACQ Lifeflight was tasked to the scene and is believed to be on site now.

While one person died at the scene, the condition of the other person involved has not been reported.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have closed Old Toogoom Rd after a motorist died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

It is believed the deceased person was riding a motorcycle along the road near Beelbi Creek when their vehicle hit a tree around 3pm.

The motorist passed away at the scene.

It is unknown at this stage how many other people were involved in the accident, but RACQ Lifeflight has been called to the scene.