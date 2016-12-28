BREAKING: One dead after boat capsizes off Curtis Island

BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

UPDATE: 8.30am

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended last nights fatal boating incident at the Northern end of Curtis Island.

RACQ said it was called out at 7.30pm after a boat capsized where a 14-month-old boy was trapped under the boat for three minutes, "before being pulled unconscious by family members who conducted CPR".

"The two Critical Care Paramedics from the helicopter conducted further lifesaving procedures for 20 minutes before he and his mother were air lifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital," an RACQ spokeswoman said.

The was now in a stable condition at Rockhampton.

EARLIER:

ONE elderly woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police received reports at 7.20pm last night that a boat carrying four people had capsized.

A 34-year-old Bracewell woman and a 14-month-old baby boy were transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of "non-life threatening injuries".

Police said a 32-year-old Mount Larcom man was not injured during the incident.

Police said nearby boats retrieved the people from the water before emergency services arrived.

Police and Maritime Safety Queensland are investigating the "fatal marine incident".

The police will prepare a report for the coroner.

The woman who died was from Torquay.