33°
News

UPDATE: Exclusion zone set up around TCB standoff

Jacob Carson
and Tom Daunt | 8th Feb 2017 8:16 AM
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA. Tom Daunt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 11.45am:

POLICE continue to negotiate with a man during a tense stand-off at the Tin Can Bay IGA after he barricaded himself in the store earlier and threatened to burn the building down.

In the last half an hour the man has presented himself several times to police near a store entry and has had what can be described as a heated exchange.

The man appears to be bailed up deep inside the IGA with a wooden pallet blocking an entrance.

Police presence has grown since the stand-off began with about 15 officers at the scene including negotiators.

QFERS and QAS officers are still standing by.

A large crowd has also gathered around the exclusion zone in an event that is disrupting the community in more ways than one. 

UPDATE 11.11am:

AN exclusion zone has been established by Queensland Police and encompasses a wide area around the Tin Can Bay IGA. 

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA. Contributed

According to nearby business owners, the supermarket has been in dire financial straits since well before Christmas last year, and they believe the business was closed by the landlord early this morning. 

"We were informed it had been closed for not paying rent," says Cooloola Coast Seafood owner Warren Sullivan. 

"Our nearest shop is eight kilometres out of town, and if you don't have a car it's too far to travel.

"A lot of the miscellaneous things you can't get anywhere else.

"There's been problems, people have gone on social media and said the shops were empty of stock, and there was a lot of complaints about that."

EARLIER 10.10am: 

BYSTANDERS have been pushed back by police, declaring the standoff a risk to public safety.

It has now been classified as an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act. 

There are unconfirmed reports the man is wielding a petrol can, following earlier reports he was threatening to burn the store down. 

Police have now broadened the perimeter around the store to 100 metres. 

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.
STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA. Tom Daunt

Senior investigators are on the scene and are both liaising with first-responders. 

There are a number of messages scrawled on the chalkboards outside of the store. 

They read "Jesus died for you, Jesus loves you". 

Last week, the co-owner of the Tin Can Bay IGA spoke to The Gympie Times.
Last week, the co-owner of the Tin Can Bay IGA spoke to The Gympie Times. Renee Albrecht

RELATED: Tin Can Bay shop owner devastated by loss

 

UPDATE 9.30am:

POLICE have cordoned off the Tin Can Bay IGA following reports a man, believed to be one of co-owners of the store, has barricaded himself inside.

It is not known what the man's intentions are at this stage.

However, police along with ambulance and fire crews are currently coordinating to resolve the situation. 

On scene, there has been some verbal abuse toward police, with the man exiting the store for a period of time to confront officers. 

There at least three police units there (both plainclothes and uniformed), as well as two ambulance crews and at least one fire crew.

It is unknown at this stage if there are others inside the store.

Updates to come.

 

EARLIER 8AM: POLICE are currently in the midst of a standoff, negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.

Police media have confirmed the man is currently inside the building, and is threatening to set the store alight. 

He is believed to be the only one inside the store at this moment. 

More as this story develops.

Gympie Times

Topics:  arson police standoff tin can bay

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

We're bringing you live coverage of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's ordinary meeting on February 8.

UPDATE: Exclusion zone set up around TCB standoff

STANDOFF: Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA.

Police are currently in the midst of a standoff at the Tin Can Bay

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

Swing to the beat and enjoy

HEALTHY FUN: Dance to Fitness instructors (from left) Luz Frivaldo, Lorna Hardy and Pilar Wyatt want to share their love of dance while incorporating a bit of fun with health benefits.

Dance mentors start a fitness program at the Neighbourhood Centre

Local Partners

Junior doctors join team at Hervey Bay Hospital

Following years of study and unpaid placements, the next generation of doctors have begun their careers.

Kings of Country Rock putting on a show in Maryborough

ROCK ON: Hop on board and enjoy the Kings of Rock in Maryborough on February 18.

They'll perform on February 18.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tre-Mon Road, Booral 4655

House 4 2 $1,200,000

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

Multiple Living Areas

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 7 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living it comprises of: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment There are seven bedrooms Plus an...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!