BREAKING: Police search for suspect after M'boro robbery

POLICE are searching for a suspect after an apparent robbery at the Puma Service Station in Ferry St, Maryborough.

It is believed one person was involved in the incident.

Three police cars were at the scene of the robbery, which happened about 10pm on Sunday, while it is believed the dog squad is also looking for the suspect.

It is believed the suspect was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said no information was currently available regarding the incident.

More to come.