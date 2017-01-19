UPDATE: Flying fox comes in contact with high-voltage line

UPDATE 9AM: Ergon Energy has confirmed an early morning power outage in Maryborough was caused by a flying fox coming into contact with the high-voltage lines.

Power was out at 1800 properties in Maryborough from 3.46am to 5.28am.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications manager Rod Rehbein said there were no fallen power lines and no repairs needed to be done.

"Crews conducted a line patrol and found a flying fox that caused the outage," Mr Rehbein said.

The flying fox was removed.

UPDATE 5.40AM: Power has been restored to more than 1800 homes that were left without electricity in Maryborough and Tinana on Thursday morning.

The outage started about 3.45am and power was restored about 5.30am.

At this stage it is unknown what caused the power outage.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Woman cops massive fine for driving seven times the limit

2. Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

3. Record-breaking heat could be on the way for Maryborough

UPDATE 5.10AM: Motorists are warning that traffic lights are down throughout Maryborough CBD, other parts of the Heritage City and in Tinana.

Those driving in the city should exercise caution when approaching intersections when traffic lights are not working.

It is unknown at this stage what has caused the blackout, which has affected parts of Maryborough and Tinana.

UPDATE 5AM: Power is still down in parts of Maryborough and Tinana.

According to the Ergon Energy website, 1858 customers have been affected by the power outage.

The website said the loss of power supply was due to damage requiring emergency repairs and fault finding was in progress.

EARLIER: Ergon Energy is working to restore electricity to homes in Maryborough and Tinana after power went down about 3.45am on Thursday morning.

A recorded message said the loss of power was due to unspecified damage and Ergon workers were on the scene trying to fix it.

It is unknown how many customers have been affected by the blackout.

The message told customers to check back for an update at 6.30am.

The news comes ahead of a day when temperatures in Maryborough are expected to reach in excess of 38 degrees.