38°
News

UPDATE: Flying fox comes in contact with high-voltage line

Carlie Walker
Amy Formosa
and | 19th Jan 2017 4:16 AM Updated: 9:03 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 9AM: Ergon Energy has confirmed an early morning power outage in Maryborough was caused by a flying fox coming into contact with the high-voltage lines.

Power was out at 1800 properties in Maryborough from 3.46am to 5.28am.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications manager Rod Rehbein said there were no fallen power lines and no repairs needed to be done.

"Crews conducted a line patrol and found a flying fox that caused the outage," Mr Rehbein said.

The flying fox was removed. 

UPDATE 5.40AM: Power has been restored to more than 1800 homes that were left without electricity in Maryborough and Tinana on Thursday morning.

The outage started about 3.45am and power was restored about 5.30am.

At this stage it is unknown what caused the power outage.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Woman cops massive fine for driving seven times the limit

2. Stole credit card from dying man, will walk free by July

3. Record-breaking heat could be on the way for Maryborough

UPDATE 5.10AM: Motorists are warning that traffic lights are down throughout Maryborough CBD, other parts of the Heritage City and in Tinana.

Those driving in the city should exercise caution when approaching intersections when traffic lights are not working.

It is unknown at this stage what has caused the blackout, which has affected parts of Maryborough and Tinana.

UPDATE 5AM: Power is still down in parts of Maryborough and Tinana.

According to the Ergon Energy website, 1858 customers have been affected by the power outage.

The website said the loss of power supply was due to damage requiring emergency repairs and fault finding was in progress.

EARLIER: Ergon Energy is working to restore electricity to homes in Maryborough and Tinana after power went down about 3.45am on Thursday morning.

A recorded message said the loss of power was due to unspecified damage and Ergon workers were on the scene trying to fix it.

It is unknown how many customers have been affected by the blackout.

The message told customers to check back for an update at 6.30am.

The news comes ahead of a day when temperatures in Maryborough are expected to reach in excess of 38 degrees.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  blackout maryborough

UPDATE: Flying fox comes in contact with high-voltage line

UPDATE: Flying fox comes in contact with high-voltage line

Ergon Energy has confirmed an early morning power outage in Maryborough was caused by a flying fox coming into contact with the high-voltage lines.

RSPCA slams dog owner who left pet in back of hot ute

A dog was left in the back of a ute in the hot weather on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the RSPCA has slammed a pet owner.

Woman cops massive fine for driving seven times the limit

The Gladstone Police are out in force these school holidays to make people more aware not to drink and drive and not to speed. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer

But it was not her only high-range reading.

CAUGHT OUT: Trailer cameras detect 600 speedsters

NSW police breath testing drink driver. 07 October 2016

One driver was detected travelling at 161km/h.

Local Partners

Hervey Bay group to do final act of kindness before closing

"It was formed mainly to assist with camaraderie among ourselves and to support local charities in the Bay.”

Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

“He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog."

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions with The Guide ahead of holiday concert.

  • TV

  • 19th Jan 2017 10:00 AM

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

50 Shades of Bli Bli: Adult theme park plans revealed

THE MIND BOGGLES: Potential buyers of Sunshine Castle at Bli Bli have considered a range of different themes, including an 'adult entertainment venue'.

Sunshine Castle looks to new, prosperous future.

Dating between the sheets on national TV?

Singles meet for the first time in their underwear in the SBS TV series Undressed.

NO shortage of singles willing to get Undressed with a stranger.

What's on the big screen this week

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

ACCLAIMED Australian film Lion finally makes its domestic debut.

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

From left, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

AUSSIE stars opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!