BREAKING: Supreme Court to hear Gladstone murder trial

Emily Burley
| 23rd Nov 2016 11:52 AM
Justin Chapman died after he was stabbed at an Elizabeth St, South Gladstone home. Mark Hicks is accused of his murder.
THE man accused of a stabbing murder at a South Gladstone home last December has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

The Crown will allege Mark Hicks, 46, murdered Hervey Bay man Justin Chapman, 22, at Hicks's home at Elizabeth St, about 3.20am on December 4.

Mr Chapman was visiting Gladstone at the time.

Hicks was in court this morning for the committal hearing, where a witness, who is also currently incarcerated, was cross-examined by defence via video link.

Warren Murphy was among a group of people drinking at the home the evening before the murder, and said he and Mr Chapman had been involved in two arguments.

Mr Murphy said Mr Chapman was "just annoying (him)", and the fights "amounted to nothing" because he walked away each time.

He said Mr Chapman had become "agitated" talking about the death of his father.

Police responded to a disturbance at the home about 10pm, hours before the alleged murder.

Lawyer Katarina Prskalo conceded there was a prima facie case against Hicks after prosecutor Gavin Reece submitted more than 40 statements as evidence.

Also submitted were ambulance reports, Triple Zero call recordings, Hicks's DNA, police notebook entries and a number of recorded interviews, among other items.

Hicks said no when asked by Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke if he wanted to make any comment or enter a plea in answer to the murder charge.

He will face a Supreme Court trial at Rockhampton in 2017, on a date still to be determined.

