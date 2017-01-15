BREAKING: Weather dome remains intact, Maryborough still hot

WEATHER DOME: Despite rainfall forecasts and downpours elsewhere in the region, the weather dome has once again prevented any wet weather in Maryborough.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed the 'weather dome' over Maryborough has, once again, shielded the Heritage City from any rainfall.*

Despite other areas of the Fraser Coast experiencing heavy downpours about 7pm on Sunday night and severe thunderstorm warnings for the Wide Bay, the phenomenon known as the 'weather dome' remained in place.

Maryborough experienced above average temperatures this weekend and although rainfall was predicted, once again the forecasts didn't come through.

Residents of the Fraser Coast where the 'dome' has prevented rainfall have described it being "hotter than the surface of the sun".

*This is a satirical article.