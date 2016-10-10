BreastScreen van sets up in Maryborough for six weeks

IF THERE are two things Dianne Dingle wants women to know about breast awareness, it's this - get to know your own boobs and seek advice from a GP as soon as you think something about them has changed.

Ms Dingle, Manager of Breastscreen Wide Bay, said Breast Cancer Awareness Month was a good time to remind women and their families of the best ways to be breast aware and to ensure they were seeking appropriate advice early if they had any concerns.

The new-look BreastScreen Wide Bay mobile van will be coming to Maryborough for the next six weeks.

"Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Australian women. Survival rates continue to improve in Australia, with 89 out of every 100 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer now surviving five or more years beyond diagnosis,” she said.

"And finding breast cancer early provides the best chance of surviving the disease, so it's important women are attuned to any changes in their breasts.

"We all have different boobs, so it's a matter of getting to know your own and recognising any changes in them.

"Many of these changes aren't due to breast cancer, but it's important to see your doctor without delay if you notice any of them, just to be sure,” she said.

Ms Dingle said it was also important for women to have regular mammograms to monitor their breast health.

"BreastScreen provides a fast, free service that enables women to get screened every two years, as recommended,” she said.

"The program targets women aged 50 to 74 because this age group is most at risk of developing breast cancer, but the program also accepts women in their 40s or 75 years and over.

"All you need to do is ring 13 20 50 to arrange a free breastscreen. It will only take half-an-hour, but it's half-an-hour that could save your life.”

The van will be located in the car park of the Bauer-Wiles Community Health Centre (adjoining the Maryborough Hospital site), in Neptune St, Maryborough, from today to Friday, November 18.