Brett A. Jones opens 3rd Solo Exhibition in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery artist-in-residence Brett A. Jones talks with students from the Boys to Men Program - (L) Dylan Squillacioti, Joseph Shipp and Mani Bowers.

BRETT A Jones has always had one lifelong dream; to fill the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery with his artwork.

And it's come to fruition, with the Brett A. Jones 3rd Solo Exhibition opening at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, showcasing his unique approach to artistry and creativity.

For Mr Jones, the exhibition is the very meaning of catharsis.

"This gallery represents six years of constant work, with no time off to meet family or friends,” he said.

"This is the result. I'm a fully-committed, absolutely obsessed freehand fine artist on a life journey.

"There's no way to describe in words what it means to me.”

The gallery also includes the Jones Playing Cards, Australia's only hand-drawn set of playing cards.

The exhibition runs until December 4.