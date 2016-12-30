Bring on 2017: Fraser Coast events to celebrate NYE

New Years Eve - Torquay Beach. Fireworks light up the night sky at Torquay.

ARE you looking for the perfect spot to say farewell to 2016 and celebrate the year to come?

We've put together a list of events organised across the region, set to send 2016 off with a bang.

MARYBOROUGH

New Year's at the Brolga

What: A night of celebrations including a free concert on the Riverstage featuring A Short Fall and supported by Frank Benn.

Food stalls, licensed bar, live concert and fireworks to welcome 2017.

When: From 6pm to 12.01am

Where: 5 Walker St, Maryborough

Cost: Free

Family Fun Event

What: Mini jeeps, zorbs, slide and inflatable amusements to suit all ages, with fireworks at 9pm. All welcome.

Hot food and ride wrist bands will be available for purchase.

When: From 5pm to 9pm

Where: Maryborough Cricket Club, Ariadne St

Cost: Free entry

RSL Disco Party

What: Head back in time for a night in the 1970s as you welcome 2017. Live music with We Want More 70s Show. Book a table and shuttle bus early to avoid disappointment.

When: Open until late

Where: Lennox St, Maryborough

Cost: Free entry

Prom Night at the Cri

What: Dress to impress and watch Ian Murray live, with alcohol being served until 5am.

The hotel will be voting for Prom King and Queen on the night.

When: From 10pm-5am

Where: The Criterion Hotel, 98 Wharf St, Maryborough

Cost: $10 entry, 18+

Federal Hotel's NYE party

What: Live music performed by 2 Shaves of Gray and Bargara Brewery Thirsty Turtle on tap.

When: From 8pm until late

Where: The Federal Hotel, Kent St, Maryborough

Cost: Free entry, 18+

HERVEY BAY

Torquay foreshore celebration

What: Family-friendly activities including Wide Bay Laser Skirmish, music by Derek F Smith, markets and food stalls and Firework Finale.

When: From 4pm to 8pm

Where: Bill Fraser Park

Cost: Free entry

Beach House Hotel party

What: New Year's Eve is set to be huge at the Beach House, with two levels of entertainment and a massive midnight fireworks display off the Scarness Pier at midnight.

Uncle Authur will be performing downstairs, with DJ Skweek upstairs.

When: Open until 2pm.

Where: 344 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

Cost: Free entry

Bayswater Glitter Party

What: Burlesque at the Bayswater will be celebrating all that glitters, with Lady Gaga-inspired performances from Kryptonite, Alexis Diamond and more.

When: From 7pm until late

Where: 571 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

Cost: Free entry

RSL Classic Rock Show

What: Gear up for a night of classic American rock 'n' roll; playing hits from Bruce Springsteen, the Doors and more.

When: Doors open from 7.30pm.

Where: 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba

Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members

Live music at Hoolihans

What: Wal Neilsen and Trainwreckers are taking you into the new year with some fantastic live music.

When: From 6pm to 1am.

Where: 382 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Cost: Free entry

Paint it White

What: Book now for this year's white-themed event at the Vinyard. A DJ will provide entertainment with canapes and bubbles on arrival. Phone 4125 6982 to book.

When: Doors open at 9.30pm

Where: The Vinyard, Charlton Esplanade in Urangan

Cost: $40 per person