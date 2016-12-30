Bring on 2017: Fraser Coast events to celebrate NYE

ARE you looking for the perfect spot to say farewell to 2016 and celebrate the year to come?
We've put together a list of events organised across the region, set to send 2016 off with a bang.
MARYBOROUGH
New Year's at the Brolga
What: A night of celebrations including a free concert on the Riverstage featuring A Short Fall and supported by Frank Benn.
Food stalls, licensed bar, live concert and fireworks to welcome 2017.
When: From 6pm to 12.01am
Where: 5 Walker St, Maryborough
Cost: Free
Family Fun Event
What: Mini jeeps, zorbs, slide and inflatable amusements to suit all ages, with fireworks at 9pm. All welcome.
Hot food and ride wrist bands will be available for purchase.
When: From 5pm to 9pm
Where: Maryborough Cricket Club, Ariadne St
Cost: Free entry
RSL Disco Party
What: Head back in time for a night in the 1970s as you welcome 2017. Live music with We Want More 70s Show. Book a table and shuttle bus early to avoid disappointment.
When: Open until late
Where: Lennox St, Maryborough
Cost: Free entry
Prom Night at the Cri
What: Dress to impress and watch Ian Murray live, with alcohol being served until 5am.
The hotel will be voting for Prom King and Queen on the night.
When: From 10pm-5am
Where: The Criterion Hotel, 98 Wharf St, Maryborough
Cost: $10 entry, 18+
Federal Hotel's NYE party
What: Live music performed by 2 Shaves of Gray and Bargara Brewery Thirsty Turtle on tap.
When: From 8pm until late
Where: The Federal Hotel, Kent St, Maryborough
Cost: Free entry, 18+
HERVEY BAY
Torquay foreshore celebration
What: Family-friendly activities including Wide Bay Laser Skirmish, music by Derek F Smith, markets and food stalls and Firework Finale.
When: From 4pm to 8pm
Where: Bill Fraser Park
Cost: Free entry
Beach House Hotel party
What: New Year's Eve is set to be huge at the Beach House, with two levels of entertainment and a massive midnight fireworks display off the Scarness Pier at midnight.
Uncle Authur will be performing downstairs, with DJ Skweek upstairs.
When: Open until 2pm.
Where: 344 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness
Cost: Free entry
Bayswater Glitter Party
What: Burlesque at the Bayswater will be celebrating all that glitters, with Lady Gaga-inspired performances from Kryptonite, Alexis Diamond and more.
When: From 7pm until late
Where: 571 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
Cost: Free entry
RSL Classic Rock Show
What: Gear up for a night of classic American rock 'n' roll; playing hits from Bruce Springsteen, the Doors and more.
When: Doors open from 7.30pm.
Where: 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba
Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members
Live music at Hoolihans
What: Wal Neilsen and Trainwreckers are taking you into the new year with some fantastic live music.
When: From 6pm to 1am.
Where: 382 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay
Cost: Free entry
Paint it White
What: Book now for this year's white-themed event at the Vinyard. A DJ will provide entertainment with canapes and bubbles on arrival. Phone 4125 6982 to book.
When: Doors open at 9.30pm
Where: The Vinyard, Charlton Esplanade in Urangan
Cost: $40 per person