Bring on 6am opening at Bunnings on Fraser Coast

THERE has been huge support from the Fraser Coast for the new proposed 6am start at Bunnings.

A new plan being considered by a Queensland panel would allow hardware giant Bunnings to open from 6am.

Chronicle reader Amanda Edwards said people would appreciate the earlier opening hours on a Saturday.

"Thee is always a queue at the door with people who want to get an early start on their weekend projects," she said.

Christine Hogan said 'absolutely!'

"In the case of Bunnings...our hot and humid climate dictates much earlier opening hours," she said.



Matt Rochow is all for the earlier opening hours.

"Have to go on Friday at the moment to get things for the weekend; otherwise by the time you go there, buy the stuff, drive home and get started it's already 9am odd and quite hot," he said.



Joy Oliver thinks opening earlier during summer is a no brainer.

"I have no idea why we don't have early trade it just makes sense especially when my whole house is up before 5am most days," she said.



Jason Sladok would like to see banks open on Saturday.



Rozy N Andy Mason and Jo Raye gave the idea a big yes.



Chronicle reader Tracey Langshaw thinks it is a great idea for the early birds.



Warren O'Rourke doesn't agree with the majorit.

"No use getting to hardwarestore at 6 am," he said.



Christine Jonas said yes but believes Maryborough has to pick up their act.

"They're pretty slow in serving you when looking for help and some need to have a change their attitude," she said.

"We go down to the Bay most times because they are happier to serve you and to help you find your items."

