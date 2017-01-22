31°
Brisbane Heat into the WBBL semi-finals

22nd Jan 2017 5:54 PM
Heat players celebrate.
Heat players celebrate.

BRISBANE Heat will have to overcome Perth Scorchers on Tuesday to reach the Women's Big Bash League decider.

The Heat had to win its final two games of the regular season to guarantee its spot in the top four.

Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney smashed 12 fours and one six in her unbeaten 75-run stand to punish Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Friday.

Mooney and captain Kirby Short shared in a 101-run opening wicket partnership as the Heat secured a nine-wicket win.

Mooney was named player of the match.

In Saturday's second game, Mooney was skittled for just 12 as the Heat reached 6-127 from their 20 overs.

The Strikers lost regular wickets, four of which were run-outs, but kept their run chase on track to force a super over.

West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin restricted the Strikers to just 3-4 in their super over before Mooney struck a boundary to secure the Heat's place in the finals.

The Heat, who finished third, will now travel to the WACA to face the second-placed Scorchers tomorrow.

The winner will face the winner of the second semi- final between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

All WBBL finals are double headers with the men's games.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  brisbane heat fcsport

