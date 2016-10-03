Brisbane teen joins Pier2Pub 'for fun', wins

CONDITIONS could not have been more perfect for this year's Pier2Pub, with clear skies, a warm sun and gentle waters in the bay.

Swimmers aged from their teens through to their 70s took part in the event, bringing in competitors and visitors from the Fraser Coast and beyond.

This year's event was made up of three races.

The first and main event was 3km long and stretched from the Urangan pier to the Torquay Surf Club, with the presentation ceremony held at the Torquay hotel and pub.

The top competitor from this region was Luke Goodluck, who came in fourth place.

The overall male winner of yesterday's event was a young gun from Brisbane, Hayden Cotter, who competed in the Brisbane open water 5km race on Saturday and joined the Pier2Pub just "for fun" while his family was on holidays.

He took home a $150 prize.