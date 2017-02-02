Brittany's addicted to beauty industry

EXCITING STEP: Beautician and nail technician Brittany Johnston opens her first business, Addicted to B.

BRITTANY Johnston always wanted to be a beautician.

"Since I was a little girl I wanted to work in this trade and I am very excited to be opening my own salon," she said.

The 19-year-old said her mum used to frequent Chameleon Beauty and Nails and since then she dreamed of working in the industry.

After leaving school at the end of Year 10, Chameleon owner Laurell Barry offered Brittany a traineeship.

"I was working at Chameleon Beauty and Nails for about five years," Brittany said.

"I decided to go out on my own and am overwhelmed at the support I have already received.

"Laurell has been very supportive of my move and I am really appreciate of everything she has ever done for me - she taught me everything I know.

"My family and friends have been amazing and my opening day, yesterday, was fully booked."

Brittany is a qualified beautician and nail technician.

She has a Certificate III in Beauty from TAFE and a Certificate II in Acrylic Nails.

"I also have done a number of short courses and plan to study further, including a Cert IV," Brittany said.

"I will be sourcing my products from local businesses.

"The Salon Shop in Hervey Bay has been amazing and I get my acrylic nails from Jacqueline Zampech at Indigo Nails."

Addicted to B will offer acrylic nails, waxing, lash and brow tinting, eyelash extensions, tanning, ear candling, make-up, manicures and pedicures.

Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9am-6.30pm but will be flexible for appointment times. Addicted to B is located at Shop 2, 165 Bazaar St, Maryborough.

To make an appointment phone Brittany on 4122 4442.