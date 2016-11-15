BRL runs fewer fixtures, shorter season, in 2017

A NEW team usually means more games, but that will not be the case for the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle can confirm the BRL A-grade competition, and by extension the lower grades, will be at least six weeks shorter in 2017.

This year, all seven A-grade teams played each other three times, and the top five teams progressed to the finals series.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the organisation chose to respond to complaints over the length of the season, which will see a 16-week regular season kick off with a "mega round” at Bundaberg's Salter Oval on April 1.

"All A-grade teams will play at Bundaberg in that first round,” Ireland said.

"We will have two full rounds (every team plays each other twice), then draw fixtures out of a hat for rounds 15 and 16.”

The grand final will be held on September 10 in line with the BRL's tradition to hold the decider on the second Sunday in the month.

Ireland indicated there could be six to eight reserve grade teams, six under-18s and five women's teams, but the lower grades' final composition will be confirmed closer to the season's start.