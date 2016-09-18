26°
Brothers bowl well but Bushrangers are on top

Matthew McInerney
| 18th Sep 2016 8:13 PM
GOT HIM: Brothers bowler Damien Hinchliff bowls during the Fraser Coast Cricket A-grade game against Bushrangers at Maryborough Cricket Ground.
GOT HIM: Brothers bowler Damien Hinchliff bowls during the Fraser Coast Cricket A-grade game against Bushrangers at Maryborough Cricket Ground. Matthew McInerney

BROTHERS Shamrocks have a mountain of work to do if they are to secure first innings points.

Brothers bowled well in their Fraser Coast Cricket season-opening game against Bushrangers on Saturday, but the Hervey Bay club tore through the Shamrocks with ease.

Bushrangers reached a gettable 162 with the bat after Brothers, led by Wayne Sperling's economical 3-6 from eight overs and Ged Donnelly's 2-6 from four overs.

The change of innings came about an hour before stumps, and Bushrangers made the most of their 14 overs with the ball.

Two wickets each to Jesse Riley and Chris Emanuel, who also top-scored for Bushrangers with 36 runs, restricted Brothers to 5-39.

"I knew it would be important to manage bowlers in the event we did field, but batting late in the day is a different kettle of fish," Brothers Shamrocks' Dale Shonhan said.

"I think (the poor total was due to) a bit of fatigue and temperament coming in late. They were pretty fired up and carrying on a bit so that's part of it."

Bushrangers will take a 123-run lead into the second day, and are well on top to securing a first-round win.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  brothers shamrocks, bushrangers, cricket, fraser coast cricket

