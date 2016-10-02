Brothers Patricks too strong for under-manned Tinana

BOWLING: Tinana bowler Tyler Simpson in action during his side's loss to Brothers Patricks.

THE opening weeks of the Fraser Coast Cricket season usually sees teams having to battle both player numbers and unavailability.

Craignish added a fortnight to their off-season when Bay Power forfeited their season-opening reserve grade game, while a Tinana outfit littered with junior players fell quickly to Brothers Patricks.

Viv Reinikka was a standout for Tinana with both the bat and ball, but he led the only defence as Brothers ran roughshod.

Rory McKean took four wickets and Damien Hinchliff conceded only two runs per each of his eight overs to restrict Tinana to a defendable 152.

Tinana's Wayne Simpson said that total could have been higher if not for the loss of early wickets.

"We struggled a bit out there, we lost a few early wickets but old Viv was scoring the runs for us,” Simpson said.

Reinikka (38) and Tyler Simpson (21) were the only Tinana batsmen to pass 20.

Arthur Hatherell did most of the damage with the bat as he scored 59 at the top of the order.

Hatherell, who also took two wickets from six overs, led the chase as Brothers overcame the total after just 25 overs.

Wayne Simpson said his side could take on a completely different look the next time they play as a partnership with Past Grammars could pay off.

The teams aligned to allow Tinana's best cricketers to play A-grade.