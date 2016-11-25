Bruce Highway reopened after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE, 7.40PM: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

The crash occurred about 5km north of Tiaro about 6.22pm and the Bruce Highway remained closed for about an hour.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

