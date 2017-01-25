BUDGET: Cr Maddern taking the reins for 2017

Councillor Anne Maddern has been announced as the budget coordinator for 2017.

FRASER Coast Regional Councillor Anne Maddern has been announced as the budget co-ordinator for council's 2017 budget, with Cr Rolf Light supporting.

It will be Cr Chris Loft's second budget and comes after the 2016 council budget that delivered one of the lowest rate increases for the region in years.

Cr Maddern reiterated council's intention to keep rates under the consumer price index (CPI) - a promise guaranteed by Cr Loft earlier last week.

"The increase in revenue being raised from rates, fees and charges, will not be more than 1.5%.

"That's the ballpark figure,” she said.

"While I might be taking the reins, the reins I'm taking is a communication role between staff and council.”

Prior to her role as a councillor, Cr Maddern was the chairperson of Fraser Coast Meals on Wheels, which went into insolvency in 2011.

At the time, the organisation owed around $500,000 in unpaid debts to the tax office and to employees.

"I was called in when that organisation was in incredible financial trouble, and I had to put it into receivership because that was what the law said.

"I had nothing to do with the failure of the organisation.

"Anyone else can go to the Office of Fair Trading and find the letter that finalised that whole process,” she said.

"I would say, given that experience of coming into an organisation which was in financial difficulty ... has given me the experience to dig deeply and make sure that never ever happens again.”

Cr Maddern said she understood that ratepayers were constrained by the money they had to pay rates, citing higher unemployment and retirees.

"It's very much about providing services and infrastructure.”

Cr Maddern also addressed issues of the rates discrepancy between Hervey Bay and Maryborough, with the former being the area that collected the most rates for council.

She said council will look at the issue from a regional perspective, addressing infrastructure needs on a priority basis.

"We do listen to our divisional constituents - that's how you find out what needs to be done,” she said.

"It will be done on a priority basis, under the Act we have to act as a region ... if they have genuine needs in terms of infrastructure or other areas that need addressing, then they certainly need to be raised.”