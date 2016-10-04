29°
News

Budgie Nine make Australia the real butt of the joke

Blake Antrobus
| 5th Oct 2016 11:55 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN ANOTHER run of the Australian version of The Twilight Zone, our television screens and newspapers open us up to familiar episodes of the cultural cringe, with the buttocks of yobbos on the other end of the world putting a national flag into disrepute.

And they were Australians. Again. Cross out another line on your white male privilege bingo cards.

On the rare occasion that I have to defend a scrap of cloth being treated as the butt of all jokes (literally), the nine tourists arrested in Malaysia over the underpants skirmish have done another disservice to the nation.

With our tourism industry taking a blow from societal racism and reinforced prejudice against anyone with a slightly browner shade than white, the last thing we need are middle-aged dropkicks prancing around overseas trying to make a mockery of the Malaysian government and paint Australia in a bad light. Cue the #notallaussies movement.

Reader poll

What do you make of the "Budgie Nine" ?

  • View Results

Do I think they deserve to be jailed? Absolutely not. Malaysia's record of human rights abuses, like the deplorable treatment of LGBT people and curtailing of free speech, don't paint it as a leader in terms of democracy, and their jailing is nothing more than encroaching nanny-statism because the government is 'offended' by underwear.

But where do we excuse their behaviour, practically being ambassadors to another country (a Pyne staffer is among the nine arrested), who completely disregard all forms of decency for their own amusement, and deal another blow to the tourism industry that keeps our economy ticking along?

And with breakfast television hot on their heels, breathlessly anticipating the next move for the 'political prisoners' and how the foreign affairs department will help dig them out, all we have is another example of how to make a storm in a teacup.

A lot of people will bemoan the outcome of the 'slap on the wrist' approach they may get. But I say that's fine. Let's let the Malaysian government dish out the hardest wrist-slap they can muster, then let their employers, clients, academic advisors and the like advise on whatever suitable social punishment they may deem necessary.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  budgie nine, opinion

Mayor hits back at those against 20-storey development

Mayor hits back at those against 20-storey development

"People that object to progress such as this need to come up with other ways to bring jobs here.”

$280m solar farm to produce enough power for Coast

The future site of Eco Energy World's (EEW) solar farm at Aramara.

Construction on the $280m project is expected to start in 2017.

Royal Australia Air Force aerobatic team to fly over M’boro

The RAAF Roulettes in action.

They will perform a flying display over the Maryborough Airport.

More Australian cars affected in worldwide airbag recall

If car owners have concerns about the Takata airbag recall, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of their vehicle.

Drivers sent new letters out to owners affected by recall

Local Partners

Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

Luke Strochnetter is putting heart and soul into making a difference.

Tips for parents in battling their children's night terrors

The Nightmare before Christmas was the second favourite movie for Northern Star Facebook followers.

Help available on Fraser Coast for night terror concerns.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

GREAT LOCATION. GREAT HOME.

4 Banks Court, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 Auction In...

Quality built 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a stunning location overlooking Hervey Bay lakes. The main bedroom is ensuited and includes massive built in robe while...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'