Building approvals soar to 570 over July-September

BUILDING approvals on the Fraser Coast have soared to their highest number in a year over the July-September period, with developments totalling over $60 million in value.

The number of building approvals reached an all-time high at 570 over the 3 month period, with residential dwellings being the highest at 214 approvals - valued at $50,215,853 - according to the latest development statistics from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Commercial approvals, while lower than the April-June period, still valued at over $2 million.

Garage and carport developments accounted for the second highest number of approvals with 198, compared to 179 from the previous April-June period.

The recent report marks the highest number of approvals for the Coast, compared to 520 over the April-June period and 521 over the 2015 July-September period.

The rural residential land strategy, tabled as part of the Planning and Infrastructure Portfolio at the last Council meeting, has also begun, with the plan seeking to prevent fragmented creation of rural residential areas in the Fraser Coast.