Bundaberg, Maryborough MPs feud over pipeline

MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has fueded with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders over the proposed pipeline.

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has fired back at claims he is jeapordising water from Paradise Dam, following the announcement of a proposed $64 million pipeline to assist Maryborough irrigators.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson earlier called Mr Saunders' proposal a "pipedream" after she heard of the development.

"This is not stealing; this is Queensland taxpayers' water. Why should it be locked up for Bundaberg, when it's desperately needed for Maryborough?" he said.

"They're not using the water anyway.

"It's sharing a Queensland resource, paid for by Queensland taxpayers.

"We need help from the Federal Government on this one - they can help us get the pipeline."

Earlier this week, Mr Saunders announced his intention to lobby the Federal Government for a pipeline from Paradise Dam to the Maryborough electorate, which would be used for irrigation and agriculture.

He said it was essential that the electorate receive the funding to secure the future of the biofuels industry and create jobs for the region.

But Ms Donaldson said the community had fought hard to secure Paradise Dam, and a new irrigation pipeline could jeopardise the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme.

"We don't want to go back to the 1970s when Bundaberg was known as one of the driest sugar-producing areas in the state," Ms Donaldson said. "I don't want anything to jeopardise our water and irrigation supply and will fight to retain what we have.

"I am strongly opposed to the suggestion of a new irrigation pipeline from Paradise Dam to Maryborough." she said.

Ms Donaldson said the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme supplied water to farmlands and communities within the Bundaberg, Burnett, Kolan and Isis regions.

Paradise Dam supplies the Bundaberg Irrigation Area and complements the storages on the Burnett and Kolan Rivers.