Burglaries, theft spike in Urangan: Police

Hervey Bay police have issued a warning following a number of theft-related incidents across Urangan over the month.

HERVEY Bay Police have warned Urangan residents to be vigilant about their property and security, following an increase in theft-related incidents in the area this month.

Senior constable John Donaldson said a range of incidents had been reported in the area over the past three weeks, of which included a total of 17 instances of burglaries or stealing.

Of this, police recorded seven burglaries, two stolen vehicles and four instances of stealing from vehicles.

He said the increase for this month had been higher than normal.

"It is concerning for us; we've stepped up unmarked patrols in the area, but we can't do it without the public's help,” Snr Const Donaldson said.

"We want to emphasise to people in that area to secure their property, and not provide safe dark areas for criminals; we'd advise residents leave some light along their site.

"If anyone spots any suspicious vehicles or prowlers near their property, call 000 or Policelink on 131 444.”