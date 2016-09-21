Burrum groups congratulate council on fracking decision

THE Burrum District Protection Group and Friends of the Burrum have celebrated the Fraser Coast Regional Council's decision to ban fracking in the area.



The decision was made at a council meeting on September 7.



Councillor James Hansen put forward the motion, saying it was important to take a stance against anything that could pollute the region's water tables and farming land or harm people's health.



"We are very grateful to council for this decision," group member Kerry Harrison said.



"It shows great courage and leadership.



"Locals are very worried about the impacts proposed shale gasfields would have on our land, water and communities.



"We want this place protected for future generations to enjoy just as we do."



The council passed Cr Hansen's motion 10-1, with councillor Anne Maddern abstaining.



Cr Maddern said the need to vote on the matter put her in an awkward situation as the former state member for Maryborough.



She said she had gained insight into the effects of fracking and the effects might not be as bad as perceived.



"I think there have been massive changes in the industry over the years," she said.



Cr Maddern also noted that there were economic benefits to non-conventional gas extraction.



The Fraser Coast Regional Council is the sixth council in Queensland to take a stand against unconventional gas and joins sixty-six councils Australia wide that have made the decision to be gasfield free. Tom Thornton from Friends of the Burrum congratulated the council on its decision.



"This is a wonderful decision by the FCRC as we know from oil drilling exploration in the 1960s that hydrocarbon rich shale deposits exist in this area and we do not want this shale fracked ... to contaminate our water table."



A statement from the two environmental groups said while the council's decision did not offer "real protection" it has given Lock the Gate groups from the Wide Bay-Burnett hope that the State Government will listen and enact legislation in Parliament, declaring the region a no-go zone to "invasive and destructive unconventional gasfields".

