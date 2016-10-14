Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

Work is nearing completion on the long awaited new boat ramp at Burrum Heads. Looking back towards Lions Park.

A PROJECT 20 years in the making has finally finished.

The $5 million Burrum Heads boat ramp will finally open on Friday afternoon,and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has already extended an open invitation to boaties.

"We're pleased to be here today to celebrate the completion of this fantastic asset with an official opening,” Mr Saunders said.

"This project has been more than 20 years in the making and as you can see - it was well worth the wait.”

The work included construction of a new two-lane boat ramp, rock wall, parking facility, and improved stormwater drainage.

A floating walkway was also installed.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the project, which he described as a great collaboration between local and state governments, could encourage more people to visit the area.

This will bring people together and help council support more active, connective and inclusive communities,” Cr Loft said.

"State Government provided $3.5 million as part of its Marine Infrastructure Fund, with the remainder contributed by Fraser Coast Regional Council.”

Sunshine Coast-based company, Hall Contracting Pty Ltd were awarded the construction contract in April.

Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Minister Mark Bailey said the new facility would improve accessibility, particularly for children, people with a disability, and the elderly.

Mr Bailey said additional benefits included sealed parking for the Lions Park, improved pedestrian access across the site to Riverside Drive, and a new beach area downstream of the rock wall.

"The local outrigger club gained a new and improved compound and shed much closer to the water too,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Saunders thanked the Burrum Heads community for their patience and contribution towards the project.

"We listened to the concerns of the local community and we have provided an improved facility to cater to increasing patronage,” Mr Saunders said.