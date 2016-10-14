24°
News

Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

Matthew McInerney
| 14th Oct 2016 12:32 PM
Work is nearing completion on the long awaited new boat ramp at Burrum Heads. Looking back towards Lions Park.
Work is nearing completion on the long awaited new boat ramp at Burrum Heads. Looking back towards Lions Park. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PROJECT 20 years in the making has finally finished.

The $5 million Burrum Heads boat ramp will finally open on Friday afternoon,and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has already extended an open invitation to boaties.

"We're pleased to be here today to celebrate the completion of this fantastic asset with an official opening,” Mr Saunders said.

"This project has been more than 20 years in the making and as you can see - it was well worth the wait.”

The work included construction of a new two-lane boat ramp, rock wall, parking facility, and improved stormwater drainage.

A floating walkway was also installed.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the project, which he described as a great collaboration between local and state governments, could encourage more people to visit the area.

This will bring people together and help council support more active, connective and inclusive communities,” Cr Loft said.

"State Government provided $3.5 million as part of its Marine Infrastructure Fund, with the remainder contributed by Fraser Coast Regional Council.”

Sunshine Coast-based company, Hall Contracting Pty Ltd were awarded the construction contract in April.

Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Minister Mark Bailey said the new facility would improve accessibility, particularly for children, people with a disability, and the elderly.

Mr Bailey said additional benefits included sealed parking for the Lions Park, improved pedestrian access across the site to Riverside Drive, and a new beach area downstream of the rock wall.

"The local outrigger club gained a new and improved compound and shed much closer to the water too,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Saunders thanked the Burrum Heads community for their patience and contribution towards the project.

"We listened to the concerns of the local community and we have provided an improved facility to cater to increasing patronage,” Mr Saunders said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man avoided brother's kids because of child porn addiction

Man avoided brother's kids because of child porn addiction

The court heard the man was afraid of reaching out for help because of stigma attached to those with an attraction to children.

Two charged, another quizzed on doctor robbery

No Caption

They face a possible penalty of 15 years in jail.

Fraser Coast's weekend weather forecast

SunSmart stock images - the man is wearing a rash-vest. Photo Contributed

What to expect weather-wise this weekend.

Burrum Head boat ramp will finally open to boaties

Work is nearing completion on the long awaited new boat ramp at Burrum Heads. Looking back towards Lions Park.

A PROJECT 20 years in the making has finally finished.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Latest deals and offers

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

PROFESSIONAL sex worker Monica Monroe has written a tell-all blog revealing what happened when Lamar Odom visited the Love Ranch brothel in October 2015.

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off