Bus incident led to trip to police

A MAN who allegedly used offensive language towards a Hervey Bay bus driver was dropped off at the police station to answer for his outburst.

The man, who boarded the Route 5 Maryborough bus at Denman Camp Rd about 9.30am Friday, asked the bus driver to take him to the hospital. Due to the man's accent, police said the driver asked him to clarify what he said three times, which allegedly led to the man becoming more aggressive and using offensive language in front of other passengers. Police said when the man refused to get off, the driver took him to the Hervey Bay Police Station, where he was charged with public nuisance. "It's not a common occurrence in the area; public nuisance charges depend on the circumstance, but this was specifically related to the offensive language,” Constable Isaac Collihole said.

To report a crime, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000