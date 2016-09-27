Bushrangers and Brothers fight to for outright victory

SHOT: Bushrangers' Nic Kelsey scored 16 in the second innings of their Fraser Coast Cricket A-grade game against Brothers Shamrocks.

BUSHRANGERS made it clear they went to Maryborough in pursuit of outright victory over Brothers Shamrocks.

With Bushrangers' attacking mindset well in their minds, Brothers had an opportunity to capitalise on the Hervey Bay team's free-hitting approach to produce an upset.

Both sides would be denied in the end, but for Bushrangers bowler Jesse Riley the close result was as good as a win.

"We only needed two wickets and they were about 40-odd runs short," he said.

"I guess we're disappointed not to get that outright win but we're in top spot after one round."

Riley said it could have been a different story if not for the effort of 13-year-old Isaac Kelsey.

"He batted six, hit 53 off about 48 balls, and if it wasn't for him they probably could've got us," he said.

"Our next top scorer was only in the 20s."

Brothers came out for their second innings needing 223 runs to win, and they immediately set about attacking Bushrangers' bowlers.

Wayne Smith was the Maryborough club's star, smashing 85 quick-fire runs as he and Steve Riggs (38 not out) worked Brothers into a winnable position.

"(Wayne) batted really well, he didn't give any chances until he was in the 50s," Riley said.

Outright victory would elude both sides: Brothers quickly ran out of wickets, Bushrangers' lead diminished and both sides simply ran out of time.