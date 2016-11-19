Bushrangers can seal grand final spot with win

SEEK TO DESTROY: Bushrangers' Jesse Riley bowls from the northern end. Riley said his bowlers have no worries taking all 10 wickets given they have

THE only Hervey Bay team in Fraser Coast Cricket's A-grade competition will secure a spot in the grand final if they avoid a loss.

The simple equation faces Bushrangers ahead of their fifth-round match against Australs at Maryborough.

Bushrangers' Jesse Riley said his side would not alter their playing style.

"We've batted first most weeks so (if they win the toss) we'll bat first and aim to score a big total,” he said.

While Bushrangers need to avoid a loss, third-placed Australs must win to keep their hopes alive.

Second-placed Past Grammars will face Brothers Shamrocks, which will be played on Maryborough's No.1 field.

Tinana will face Craignish at Maryborough's third oval while four other reserve grade fixtures are set for Hervey Bay.