Bushrangers emerge victorious over Brothers

CRICKET: Heat proved no obstacle for the Bushrangers in the muggy Saturday swell, with the team emerging undefeated over their rivals Brothers Shamrock.

The teams squared each other up for the third round of Fraser Coast cricket - both not wielding a single defeat to their names this far in the season.

But that changed for the Brothers.

The Bushrangers won the toss and took out their opponents with a score of 4/256, compared with the Brothers' 9/212.

Bushrangers player Jesse Riley said it was a close match, which the titans had to battle out in temperatures above 35ºC.

"We only just beat them by 15 runs, so they've definitely improved on the last season,” he said.

"They ran with us all the way.”

Brent Dean led the team strong with 114 not out, while Nick Kelsey got 40 off 45 before being caught out by Wayne Sperling.

Darrell Fordham, who only scored 5 runs, was bowled out by Lachlan Stewart early on in the match.

With the next match against the Past Grammars, Riley said the team was going out for a bit of revenge, accounting for their loss in the previous grand final.

He said they were all looking forward to the match.

"We lost to them in the previous grand final, so we'll definitely want to prove something there,” he said.