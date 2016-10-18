28°
Shop owner suffers blows to the head from sock thief

Annie Perets
| 18th Oct 2016 11:06 AM

A HERVEY Bay business owner suffered numerous blows to the head after she called out a thief in her store for stealing socks.

As a 16-year-old female was exiting Sportfirst yesterday morning with a baby in a pram, the shop alarm went off.

Shop staff went over to stop her.

The teenager then allegedly punched the 36-year-old shop owner in the face, and kneed her in the forehead.

She was held down by the owner, another shop employee and a customer before police arrived.

The baby was in the pram crying during the ordeal.

Police handcuffed her upon their arrival.

She was charged with stealing, assault occasioning bodily harm and public nuisance.

The branded socks were valued at $30.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast police

