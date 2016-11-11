BUSTED: How a drink driver with flat tyre was caught out

A WOMAN driving with a flat tyre was caught out by police but it wasn't just the tyre that got her into trouble.

A crew from Hervey Bay Police Station was parked on the side of the road in Pt Vernon when officers saw a vehicle driving past noticing one of the tyres on her car to be flat.

The 25-year-old Brisbane woman was driving along Martin St on Thursday night.

Police pulled the woman over on nearby Murphy St a short time later.

She had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.075 per cent and will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 7.