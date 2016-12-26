Busy Braund finishes one of his best years on court

HE IS one of the Fraser Coast's brightest talents.

Rising tennis ace Alec Braund just finished what is arguably his best year yet.

A Rod Laver Championship in Brisbane, a national clay court title in Canberra, Queensland's number one player as it defended its Bruce Cup title in Albury, and all while maintaining the country's number one ranking in the 12 and under age group.

The icing on Braund's year came in late October when he was named the Eddie Machin Scholarship winner, a Tennis Queensland award for the Junior Regional Athlete of the Year.

Bruce Rayner has coached the young gun since Braund was five-years-old.

He said next year presents new and exciting challenges for the young player, with the focus to shift on the youngster's technical skills as he moves up the 14&U.

"The focus will be on further technical development to maximise his power and a greater reliance on holding serve,” Rayner said.

Braund has just returned from Melbourne after he competed in the December Showdown.

The Tennis Australia initiative sees each state's top three players along with some overseas teams compete across a range of age groups for the Rod Laver Cup.

Competition was over four days with Braund anchoring the number one position for Queensland.

The team won its round robin pool with the highlight being Queensland defeating the fancied Japanese team.

Against Japan, Braund played some of his best tennis in the nine days. He defeated the opposing number one player in both the singles and doubles matches.

Queensland ultimately finished sixth out of the 12 team format and were the only team to defeat eventual winners Japan.

Rayner managed the Queensland team.

He reached the quarter finals of the individual 12&U championships.

He will now enjoy a short break from tennis prior to the Foundation Cup at Adelaide in January.