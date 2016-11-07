Butterflies love frangipanis, a resident discovered

JOAN Roeder's frangipanis proved extremely popular during yesterday's butterfly blizzard.

"All my frangipani trees have dropped their flowers after the Caper Whites butterfly invasion yesterday," she said.

"The flowers are highly perfumed - they (butterflies) could have been seeding on them, or maybe drawing nectar from them."

In the three decades that Ms Roeder has lived at her Point Vernon home, she has never seen a butterfly invasion of this proportion.

"I've seen moths and butterflies here, but not in the amount that they have been," she said.

"Not anything like this."

Ms Roder also noticed that the butter brush tree was a popular sitting area for the butterflies.

She has enjoyed watching this natural phenomenon.

