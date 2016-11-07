33°
News

Butterflies love frangipanis, a resident discovered

Annie Perets
| 7th Nov 2016 1:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOAN Roeder's frangipanis proved extremely popular during yesterday's butterfly blizzard.

"All my frangipani trees have dropped their flowers after the Caper Whites butterfly invasion yesterday," she said.

"The flowers are highly perfumed - they (butterflies) could have been seeding on them, or maybe drawing nectar from them."

In the three decades that Ms Roeder has lived at her Point Vernon home, she has never seen a butterfly invasion of this proportion.

 "I've seen moths and butterflies here, but not in the amount that they have been," she said.

"Not anything like this."

Ms Roder also noticed that the butter brush tree was a popular sitting area for the butterflies.

She has enjoyed watching this natural phenomenon.

 

PHOTO GALLERY

Butterfly bliss: Your photos from across the region

 

RELATED

Little black insects have taken over the Fraser Coast

 

A frangipani.
A frangipani. Contributed
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  butterflies fraser coast

First butterflies and now a bug influx on Fraser Coast

First butterflies and now a bug influx on Fraser Coast

An exterminator has confirmed that the small, black insects are non-biting midges.

REVIEW: The Walking Dead continues to plumb new depths

Dwight Is involved in the torture of Daryl in The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead makes for distressing viewing.

New $45M marina project: 117 villas to be built

The development will have multiple facilities including a community and reaction centre.

The Anchorage Lifestyle Living resort will contain 117 villas.

COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on Fraser Coast

Queensland Police Service Crime Stoppers 1800 phone number and sign, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Criminals stole personal items and two mobile phones.

Local Partners

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Fewer children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

REVIEW: The Walking Dead continues to plumb new depths

REVIEW: The Walking Dead continues to plumb new depths

The Walking Dead makes for distressing viewing this week.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

When Location Counts

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!