35°
News

Butterfly boom expected to linger

Melanie Keyte
| 6th Nov 2016 9:55 AM
TAKING WING: Thousands of butterflies have descended on the Coast.
TAKING WING: Thousands of butterflies have descended on the Coast. PatrickWoods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

In a phenomenon occurring only every five or six years when seasonal conditions are just right, the cream-coloured Caper White (Belenois java) and the brown Meadow Argus (Junonia villida) have been making their way west towards the Great Dividing Range, where recent rains have created the perfect environment for caterpillars to thrive.

From there, some head east out to sea or further north and gradually dissipate.

Ross Kendall of the Butterfly and Other Invertebrates Club said we should expect the pretty winged insects to be around for another month or so.

TAKING WING: Thousands of butterflies have descended on the Coast. Hannah Woods with a collection found along Mudjimba Beach.
TAKING WING: Thousands of butterflies have descended on the Coast. Hannah Woods with a collection found along Mudjimba Beach. Patrick Woods

"They'll be busy for about a month, then I would expect it to taper off," he said.

"They're also breeding around here, so that will mean another generation of butterflies."

However, Mr Kendall added that this will also mean an explosion in the parasitic wasp and fly population, as butterfly eggs provide the perfect incubators for the wasp and fly larvae.

"Then suddenly the wasps and flies are wiping out the butterfly populations and the balance returns," he said.

"A whole lot of (wasps and flies) benefit from the butterfly breeding."

Residents have been reporting butterflies covering their car windscreens, backyards and windows.

The other butterfly known for such impressive migrations is the Blue Tiger, which swarmed the eastern coast in January last year.

Collectively, a group of butterflies is known as a flight or a wing but can also be referred to as a swarm.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  butterflies butterfly

DUNDATHU FIRE: 'Leaving is the safest option for survival'

DUNDATHU FIRE: 'Leaving is the safest option for survival'

Nine crews and a helicopter are battling the blaze in Dundathu

Mayor Chris Loft had secret access to the CEO's emails

REVEALED: The Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has admitted to having secret access to the council CEO Lisa Desmond's emails.

Mayor Chris Loft admitted he had secret access to the CEO's emails

OPINION: More whales could be saved

A happy snap from the 2015 whale watching season. Could we see more come through Hervey Bay?

WHALES had another big win last week - allegedly

Adoption is becoming more popular for pet owners

Hervey Bay Adoption Centre volunteer Hendle and animal attendant Daneille Howe with dogs Roger, Zarah and Chalky.

More pet lovers on the Fraser Coast are turning to adoption.

Local Partners

DUNDATHU FIRE: 'Leaving is the safest option for survival'

Nine crews and a helicopter are battling the blaze in Dundathu

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service General Manager of Family and Community Stephen Bell (middle) receives one of the two new Airvo machines from Toogum and District RSL's Ken Higgins and Bar Fly's Ken Stanton.

The equipment makes it easier to clear airways.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

MEL Gibson is very happy with girlfriend Rosealind Ross but admits their 34-year age gap could cause a problem.

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Forthcoming...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!