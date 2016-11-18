CAFE CULTURE: Migaloo's more than just a white whale

MANAGER of Migaloo's Cafe Robert Tralau can honestly say he doesn't mind his job.

"My job now? I look out all day in front of the water, and it's fantastic,” he quips over the counter of his Urangan-based business.

Tralau, who has been in business between Hervey Bay and Maryborough for almost 13 years now, remembers the days when the iconic white cafe was a wedding reception.

Upon purchasing the building, it quickly became known as the "white elephant” by the pier - a term the eager Tralau seized upon.

"We named it Migaloo's after the colour of the building, but rather than a white elephant, we settled for a white whale,” he says.

White whales and buildings aside, Mr Tralau has a no nonsense approach to his coffee business, which he views as an art, rather than a business.

"Coffee is very important to us; we maintain the best equipment on the market at our shop,” he says

Migaloo's Cafe, Urangan Pier - Owners Robert and Melissa Tralau. Valerie Horton

"We use one of the biggest roasters in the world; there are so many aspects to coffee, especially with the flavour profile we aim to maintain.

"It's a craft, an art for us.”

But in his years of managing the cafge, Mr Tralau has seen a number of changes in the area, which he says have made Urangan "come alive.”

"Business in the area has changed; there are more markets, more people, better facilities in the area,” he said.

"When we started there wasn't too much that looked impressive, now you can see all the money is being spent and there's a nice freshen up before the 100th anniversary of the Urangan Pier.

"It's the best bit of infrastructure we have here in Hervey Bay, next to the Marina.”