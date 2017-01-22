Call out for blood donors this Australia Day

The Hervey Bay Blood Donor Centre has called for locals to donate blood this Australia Day.

It only takes one donor to save the lives of many - and the Hervey Bay Blood Donor Centre only needs 10 locals to keep their service going.

The centre has called out for locals to donate blood this Australia Day, stating that only 10 locals are needed at a time when appointments are low.

Spokesperson Jacinta O'Brien said this Thursday was the perfect opportunity to help ease the worries of so many Australians in need of blood donations.

"With one in three Aussies needing a blood product in their lifetime but only one in 30 of us donating, Australia Day is the perfect time to give back to the local community and reverse these worrying statistics with the first of many blood donations,” she said.

"We're asking Hervey Bay and Maryborough residents who have never donated blood before to become local legends and trade places with our regular donors who are away for the Australia Day public holiday.

"Blood donation takes just one hour - it's such a short time spent saving (up to) three Australian lives.”

Appointments can be made at the centre (Rear 43, Hunter St, Pialba) from 12pm on Thursday.

Contact the centre on 13 14 95 for more information.