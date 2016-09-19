26°
Call to lock up follows theft on Fraser Coast

19th Sep 2016 6:27 AM Updated: 6:29 AM

FRASER Coast residents are reminded to lock up their homes and cars after expensive and sentimental items were stolen from a home in Kawungan.

Police reported that between 2.10 and 3.10pm on Wednesday, thieves entered a home on Doolong Rd through an unlocked sliding door.

The offenders stole jewellery, a fishing reel, a digital camera and and iPad.

Police are continuing their investigation into the break and enter.

If you have any information that may help, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.

Topics:  crime, fraser coast, police

