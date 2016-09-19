Call to lock up follows theft on Fraser Coast

FRASER Coast residents are reminded to lock up their homes and cars after expensive and sentimental items were stolen from a home in Kawungan.

Police reported that between 2.10 and 3.10pm on Wednesday, thieves entered a home on Doolong Rd through an unlocked sliding door.

The offenders stole jewellery, a fishing reel, a digital camera and and iPad.

Police are continuing their investigation into the break and enter.

If you have any information that may help, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.