Call to lock up follows theft on Fraser Coast

FRASER Coast residents are reminded to lock up their homes and cars after expensive and sentimental items were stolen from a home in Kawungan.
Police reported that between 2.10 and 3.10pm on Wednesday, thieves entered a home on Doolong Rd through an unlocked sliding door.
The offenders stole jewellery, a fishing reel, a digital camera and and iPad.
Police are continuing their investigation into the break and enter.
If you have any information that may help, you can call Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.