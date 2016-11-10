Canegrowers fear Trump presidency impact on sugar industry

CANEGROWERS have spoken out about their fears of the impacts the Donald Trump presidency would have on their industry due to its reliance on the world sugar price.

A peak Australian sugarcane farming organisation is urging the United States not to waver on its agreements and obligations to international trade following the election.

With the campaigning now over, Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan asks the US to get back to business.

"While the gains for our sugar into the US market are initially small, it is an important forward step towards a more open trading relationship," Mr Galligan said.

"Australia is ready and able to supply more of the high-quality sugar that US refiners prefer to help meet the country's 4.5mil tonnes predicted deficit between production and consumption over the next decade."

"As with Australia, agricultural exports have helped build prosperity in America, creating jobs and lifting living standards."

The TPP agreement took 12 Pacific Rim countries more than five years to negotiate.

CANEGROWERS was an active participant in all Australian agricultural delegations.

"There was a lot of rhetoric about trade during the campaign including suggestions the US would pull out of the World Trade Organisation, rip up its trade agreements and not support the Trans-Pacific Partnership," Mr Galligan said.

"A new presidential term is not the time to slam the door on progress that has been made towards more open world trading environment - it is time to push forward for the benefit of the American economy and all of its trading partners."