Car crash survivor weds her carer

Eliza Wheeler
| 8th Feb 2017 6:01 PM
IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year.


ALI Bonke doesn't remember the crash that almost took her life, or her time in ICU, but she will never forget the moment she married her carer and the man of her dreams.

When Ali was 16, a car she was travelling in was hit by another at a T intersection in Brisbane.

IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year.
IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year. Contributed

The crash caused brain damage and physical trauma that still affects Ali today.

About eight years ago, Ali met John while they were both living in Hervey Bay, and after a few months together, John became Ali's full-time carer and partner.

"We've had three beautiful daughters since then," Ali said.

"I never thought my dreams would come true like this."

IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year.
IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year. Contributed

On January 8, the couple tied the knot at the Boat Club in Urangan, with their family and friends around them.

The reception was also held in Urangan, with photos taken at the botanic gardens and the marina.

IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year.
IN LOVE: Car crash victim Ali married her carer John Bonke in January this year. Contributed

"We can't wait to keep building our lives together," John said.

Ali said she still had a lot of healing to do after the crash 12 years ago, but with the support of her husband and children, she knew she had a bright future ahead for her.

