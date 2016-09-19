Car crashes into light pole on Boat Harbour Drive

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a crash on Boat Harbour Drive.

A car has collided with a light pole.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman has split her knee open as a result of the crash.

Female patient stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after single vehicle crash into pole on Boat Harbour Dr & Stephenson St, #Scarness at 12.26pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 19, 2016

Police are on scene.

The crash was called in just before 12.30pm.

The crash happened on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Stephenson St.