Car damaged by group of youths in Scarness

HERVEY Bay Police conceded they may not catch a gang of youths who damaged a car early Saturday morning.

A group of youths damaged the driver's side mirror of a 2001 Mazda Premacy on Scarborough St, Scarness, the report filed through Policelink said.

The resident heard a noise about 4am and went outside to investigate.

There they found the damage to the vehicle, and noticed a an unknown number of youths walking away.

Police conceded it may be difficult to find those responsible for the damage unless other witnesses were able to provide more information.

If you know anything, phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.