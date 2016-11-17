Car with mother and baby hit head-on by inattentive driver

Road crash in Urraween on the morning of November 17, at the Hook Way and Bunker Ave intersection.

A DAY before his 24th birthday, a young man's brief lack of concentration caused a road crash in Urraween.

At 9.05am this morning, he was driving his Holden Commodore up Bunker Ave before deciding he wanted to go the other way.

He proceeded to do a U-turn onto Hook Way, and then slammed front-on into a car with a mother and a baby.

The Holden Astra, driven by the lady with the child, was severely damaged on its side.

Ambulance and fire crews arrived at the scene but nobody was injured.

Hervey Bay Police Senior Constable Richard Whatman reminded drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

"He just didn't check and it's important to look," Snr Const Whatman said.

"There was no risk of serious injury in this case."

The male driver has received an infringement notice.

