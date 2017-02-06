CAR WINNER: Dave's glad he convinced his wife to go out

WHEN David Bunn told his wife Kaylene they should go out for dinner, she didn't want to go.



But she'll always be grateful they did.



The couple went to Maryborough RSL to have some dinner and a few drinks last month and Mr Bunn entered the draw to win a new Kia Picanto.



The couple had never won anything big in the past so when David's number was called out, he was shocked.



Along with 11 others, he was given a key to try out.



The winner's key would open the car.



David was number 10 in line and as more keys were tried without success, he joked with the man standing beside him that their odds were getting pretty good.



Little did he know, he was holding the winning key.



When he tried the key and opened the car, he couldn't believe it.



The car was provided by Maryborough Nissan and manager Ian Brownlie was on hand to present the car to David and Kaylene.



David said Kaylene was definitely happy he had convinced her to go out.

