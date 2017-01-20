Caravan fire breaks out on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd

EMERGENCY services have extinguished a caravan fire that broke out earlier this morning on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.

The caravan caught fire at approximately 8.50am this morning, causing a small grass fire which spread to roughly 2 acres in size.

Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze at approximately 9.15am.

No-one was in the caravan at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Investigations continue into the cause of the blaze.

Residents are reminded to stay vigilant about fires over the period of warm weather.