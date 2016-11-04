Carol forges way for nurse practitioners on Fraser Coast

CAROL Gray has dreamed of becoming a nurse ever since she was a little girl.

"When I was seven, my mother dropped dress making scissors and there was blood everywhere, and I got down to clean it up," Mrs Gray said.

"I just knew right then that I wanted to be a nurse.

"I was not fazed at all."

And now, she has opened the Fraser Coast's first Nurse Practitioner business.

Operating under Carol Gray Nurse Practitioner, she specialises in primary practice serving as a first point of contact for patients.

"To me, it's about forging the way for nurse practitioners on the Fraser Coast," she said.

"I thought I'd be really nervous for the first day, but I'm feeling very calm.

"In primary practice, I am not a GP, however I am able to practice clinically.

"For example, if someone cuts themselves, they can come straight to me rather than going to a hospital."

Mrs Gray will work out of the Murphy Medical Centre, which is also where she worked as a nurse for 4.5 years previously.

The business will start by operating one day a week - on Wednesdays - and will expand as patient load grows.

"On my first day, I was completely booked out - a very busy day with 22 patients," Mrs Gray said.

"I'll increase the days I work as I get more patients, and can envision working five days a week."

Nurse practitioner - Carol Gray with Leonie Campbell and 6 mth old Skylah. Alistair Brightman

When Mrs Gray was 30-years-old, she moved to New Zealand and became a paramedic.

She studied nursing in the 1990s and became a registered nurse in 2000, at age 45.

"I love everything about being a nurse," Mrs Gray said.

I do not panic and work calmly to provide the required care in an acute situation.

With many years of study and experience under her belt, she looks forward to helping make the Fraser Coast a healthier place for families.

Her husband, Dr Lewis Gray, is a general practitioner at the Murphy Street Medical Centre.

To book an appointment at Carol Gray Nurse Practitioner, call Murphy Street Medical Centre on 4194 1099.

Murphy Street Medical Centre is located at 36 Murphy St, Point Vernon.