30°
News

Carol forges way for nurse practitioners on Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
| 4th Nov 2016 2:53 PM
Nurse Practitioner - Carol Gray.
Nurse Practitioner - Carol Gray. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAROL Gray has dreamed of becoming a nurse ever since she was a little girl.

"When I was seven, my mother dropped dress making scissors and there was blood everywhere, and I got down to clean it up," Mrs Gray said.

"I just knew right then that I wanted to be a nurse.

"I was not fazed at all."

And now, she has opened the Fraser Coast's first Nurse Practitioner business.

Operating under Carol Gray Nurse Practitioner, she specialises in primary practice serving as a first point of contact for patients.

"To me, it's about forging the way for nurse practitioners on the Fraser Coast," she said.

"I thought I'd be really nervous for the first day, but I'm feeling very calm.

"In primary practice, I am not a GP, however I am able to practice clinically.

"For example, if someone cuts themselves, they can come straight to me rather than going to a hospital."

Mrs Gray will work out of the Murphy Medical Centre, which is also where she worked as a nurse for 4.5 years previously.

The business will start by operating one day a week - on Wednesdays - and will expand as patient load grows.

"On my first day, I was completely booked out - a very busy day with 22 patients," Mrs Gray said.

"I'll increase the days I work as I get more patients, and can envision working five days a week."

 

Nurse practitioner - Carol Gray with Leonie Campbell and 6 mth old Skylah.
Nurse practitioner - Carol Gray with Leonie Campbell and 6 mth old Skylah. Alistair Brightman

 

When Mrs Gray was 30-years-old, she moved to New Zealand and became a paramedic.

She studied nursing in the 1990s and became a registered nurse in 2000, at age 45.

"I love everything about being a nurse," Mrs Gray said.

I do not panic and work calmly to provide the required care in an acute situation.

With many years of study and experience under her belt, she looks forward to helping make the Fraser Coast a healthier place for families.

Her husband, Dr Lewis Gray, is a general practitioner at the Murphy Street Medical Centre.

To book an appointment at Carol Gray Nurse Practitioner, call Murphy Street Medical Centre on 4194 1099. 

Murphy Street Medical Centre is located at 36 Murphy St, Point Vernon.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  business fraser coast health nurse practitioner

What to do on Fraser Coast: here are 11 ideas for weekend

What to do on Fraser Coast: here are 11 ideas for weekend

From at exhibitions to Rainbow Run, the options are limitless.

Latest Hervey Bay Facebook scam warning

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police are currently making further inquiries

Turtle surfer now regrets his decision after post goes viral

Ricky Rogers has made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he took a photo 'surfing' on a turtle on Fraser Island.

Social media users have expressed their fury over the photo.

Fraser Coast community reacts to suicide tragedy

LEFT: John Frescura protests a parking ticket he received when visiting his daughter Robyn in hospital. RIGHT: Janice and Robyn Frescura at an event mourning lost fishermen.

Members of the community have shared their support.

Local Partners

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Fewer children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

BEN Affleck's four-year-old son, Samuel, caught a cold from Prince George when they went to the same play area.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR AN ESTABLISHED HOME TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home buyers "ALL WELCOME" What we have on...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!