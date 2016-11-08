Catamaran sinks near Urangan pier in "just a few minutes"

A CATAMARAN owner has made a lucky escape after his boat completely sunk within 10 minutes of it taking on water, while he was out in the Sandy Strait.

Hervey Bay's Volunteer Marine Rescue received their first call from the frightened boatie around 2pm on Tuesday when the power boat started taking on water about 1 nautical mile north of the Urangan Pier.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said there was only the one male person on board, and he was picked up by a passing yacht.

"We had a vessel on site and we went out straight away," Vice Commodore Barclay said.

"Water police asked us to pick up debris from in the water and bring it back, but the boat's at the bottom of the harbour.

"We certainly had quite a number of calls about it, and there was another boat in the vicinity as well [to pick the man up if needed], but he was pretty lucky that there was someone close by."

Vice Commodore Barclay said the man was shaken, but appeared physically unharmed.

"We're unsure how it happened, but it all happened very quickly," she said.