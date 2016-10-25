Cattle property mistakenly turned into national park

Part of the Lohse family's leasehold was turned into national park in 2004. Image: ABC News

A CATTLE property near Maryborough is at the centre of an investigation amid concerns it may have been turned into a national park more than a decade ago.

The Beattie Government blunder has caused untold stress and anguish for the Lohse family, which has held a grazing lease at a property since 1916.

The ABC reported that the Labor government converted state forests and timber reserves to national parks in the early 2000s, so last year's changes to grazing laws meant that up to 83 leaseholds were affected.

That meant one of the Lohse family's leaseholds would instead expire in 2024.

Using Freedom of Informaton laws, Sharon Lohse has obtained documents showing a proper assessment of her family's leasehold was not carried out before it was turned into a national park.

Environment Minister Steven Miles has ordered a reassessment of the property.

"It's a shame that it has had to come to this ... I have instructed for that in-field assessment to occur," he said.

He said it should also be done independently of the National Parks Service.

Mr Miles has blamed the previous government.

"The previous government in 2014 were advised that their [the Lohse family] property was probably misclassified as a national park and that [there] should have been more detail in field surveys," he said.

Ms Lohse told the ABC Mr Miles was to be commended for the change of heart, but also held the current government responsible for extending their anguish.

She said it would be impossible to compensate her family for the stress and anguish suffered.

"What is there for the landholders that have already exited who have already lost their leases? How is the Government going to compensate them?"