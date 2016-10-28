30°
You'd want a rest too, if you'd just had 130 kids!

28th Oct 2016 12:00 AM
The mumma turtles come back to their own place of birth to have their own babies.
EVERY year hundreds of turtles make their way back to Mon Repos Beach, the site of their own hatching, to produce the next crop of teeny tiny turtles. 

Seeing it is an experience you'll never forget.

From November to March, Bundaberg's Mon Repos Beach moonlights as 'Turtle Town', where the mumma turtles come back to nest and the region celebrates this turtle-tastic time.

Home to the largest concentration of nesting marine turtles on the eastern seaboard of Australia, Mon Repos plays host to the South Pacific Ocean's most significant nesting population of the endangered Loggerhead turtle.

The town name translates to 'my place of rest' for the mumma turtles who come back to nest and rest.

Some mumma turtles can lay about 130 eggs per clutch (well worth that rest, right!?). 

Ongoing successful breeding at Mon Repos is vital to the survival of the species, which is why rangers are especially vigilant to ensure both nesting and hatching turtles are kept safe.

Guided turtle tours at Mon Repos Beach by the team of rangers is the only way to encounter these majestic creatures.

Be taken on a journey by Mother Nature in all of her wonder by welcoming these mumma's home.

For those driving, flying or catching the train into Bundaberg, the town's experiences don't stop with turtles.

While you're here welcoming the mumma turtles home, discover Bundaberg's culinary delights, dotted farm gates, visit Lady Musgrave Island or Lady Elliot Island on the Southern Great Barrier Reef; the list is endless and way too long to fit in this article.

We've made it easy for you to discover Bundaberg during your stay, visit HERE.

For those road tripping it into town with little ones, download or print off the turtle life cycle for the kids, or learn a few turtle-tastic jokes on the way. Trivia lovers will be tested with Turtle Trivia. 

Turtle encounter tours are running now and can be booked via the Bundaberg Visitor Information Centre or HERE.

'Welcome her home' this year at Bundaberg's Mon Repos Beach. 

Check out the baby turtles as they hatch on the beach.
Q&A with ranger, Cathy Gately:

What is it about turtles that makes you love working  at Mon Repos?

I've been at Mon Repos coming up to 20 years and love working with the turtles as they're such peaceful and majestic ancient mariners that have been beaten all the dangers and made it to adulthood.  Each time I see a 100kg loggerhead turtle drag herself across the beach to the dunes I get a thrill!  It's a privilege to work with an endangered species and it's rewarding that our work has delivered some positive outcomes for the population.

What's the most exciting part of your job?

Seeing the little hatchlings emerging from their nests, watching the sand bubble as they start to push towards the surface and then seing them take their first journey across the beach is fun and awe inspiring.

What is your favourite time during turtle season?

Nesting season, becuase I love seeing the adult turtles ashore, throwing sand as they dig their nest and then carving out the egg chamber with their hand flippers - I find this really connects people to the wonder of nature.

What is the most important thing we can do to help save the turtles?

Keep oceans clean, practise turtle-safe fishing and boating and most importantly make sure we keep nesting beaches dark - free from illumination by artificial lights as they disorient nesting mothers.

Your top tip for families coming to enjoy the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter?

Pack your patience!  Turtles operate on turtle time, which can be at any time during the night, so come prepared to wait, the encounter is well worth it.

Topics:  bil-bundaberg-tourism-turtles

